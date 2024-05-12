It’s been 30 years since Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dropped “Gin and Juice.” And for each of those 30 years, it’s been a classic cut. If there was a Mount Rushmore of hip-hop songs, Gin & Juice would be on it. How do you depict a song in a mountain carving? Just don’t think about that!

Anyway, Gin & Juice is a top 5 hip-hop cut, that’s undeniable. Everyone knows this song, and it’s so powerful that just hearing the words “gin & juice” causes the song to play in your head. Even when someone says the words, they can’t help but sing it. So what better way to celebrate the 30 years of this song being a radio and hip-hop playlist staple than by its very creators dropping a canned version of the classic cocktail?

In celebration of the song and the 30th anniversary of Snoop’s Doggystyle, Dre and Snoop have linked up once again on the first ready-to-drink product from their new premium spirits company, and fittingly, it’s a canned gin and juice.

Dubbed “Gin & Juice By Dre And Snoop,” — always an earworm with these two — the new RTD canned cocktail consists of four flavors, Citrus, Melon, Passionfruit, and Apricot in 355ml cans with 5.9% ABV. Unlike lesser RTD cocktails on the market, this one isn’t made with malt liquor, instead, it’s a blend gin, real juice, and other natural ingredients based on flavor.

We’re glad that Dre and Snoop didn’t go the cheap route in putting this together, it matches the high expectations we have when it comes to a collaboration between the two. But just because something is a good idea, doesn’t mean it’s executed well. So to find out if Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop lives up to the song that inspired it, we put all four flavors to the test. Here is our review:

Gin & Juice By Dre & Snoop Taste Test

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Before we talk about the flavors, let’s just congratulate the designer, creative director, artist, and musician Ini Archibong for his inspired package design. We don’t love this just because of the low-rider, which is an obvious nod to West Coast g-funk culture, and LA car culture in general, but what strikes me is how clean the presentation is.