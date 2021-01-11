TMZ reports Dr. Dre is still in the intensive care unit a week after being admitted. Doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center still don’t know why Dr. Dre had a brain aneurysm a week ago and are running a battery of tests to determine the cause, lest Dre suffer another one. Dre projected that he’d be on his way home soon in his first post to social media after the initial news broke, but it looks like the real doctors wanted a second opinion.

In the meantime, Dre has received a wave of support from his fellow artists, who posted numerous messages expressing their well-wishes and asking fans to pray for the rap music pioneer. Unfortunately, not everyone was so altruistic when it came to Dre’s recent medical setback. Police arrested four individuals who apparently tried to break into Dre’s home in Brentwood while he was away after staking out the neighborhood thanks to some other recent thefts in the area.

Dre had an up-and-down 2020 before suffering his brain aneurysm, as his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young, filed for divorce after Dre’s seminal 1992 album The Chronic was included in the Library of Congress and he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Grammys.