Just a month removed from the release of his sixth album Certified Lover Boy, Drake recently had another reason to celebrate, that being his 35th birthday. The rapper officially celebrates a new year of life today, but he got the festivities going a day early with a party in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The event took place in the city’s Goya Studios and the theme of the night was Narcos as it found some guests like YG, Future, and the rapper’s dad Dennis Graham following it while others like Offset, French Montana, and Jack Harlow kept it casual for the night.

The birthday event comes after Certified Lover Boy spent a fourth non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the album charts. It’s one of eight albums in 2021 to spend multiple weeks atop the charts and it comes after the project spent three straight weeks at No. 1. Including Drake’s album, only four projects have spent a total of three weeks atop the chart year: Taylor Swift’s Evermore, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album.

Drake also made a surprise appearance during J. Cole’s The Off-Season Tour and called the Dreamville artist “one of the greatest rappers” in a brief speech during the show.

You can check out a video from the night above.

