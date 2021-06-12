Aside from being one of the most popular rappers in the world, Drake is also an avid basketball fan. From frequently appearing courtside at Toronto Raptors games to hooping with NBA players and friends in the basketball court he had built inside his Toronto mansion, his love for the game is clear. So it comes as no surprise that the rapper stopped by a game for LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, on Friday night.

Drake has a few words for the ref 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/zQXNoQzNlq — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) June 12, 2021

Bronny finally made his sophomore year debut with the Sierra Canyon School’s high school basketball team after he missed most of the season following surgery for a torn meniscus. Drake’s fandom for the game became very clear when he got into an argument with a referee during the matchup against Corona Centennial High School. Video of the interaction was captured by some in attendance and it shows Drake clearly frustrated with something the ref did. The conversation didn’t last long, and the rapper returned to his seat just seconds later.

Drake went to the game with LeBron himself, as well as JR Smith, Jared Dudley, his son Adonis, and more. Drake rocked a Bronny James jersey in the video for his 2019 track, “Money In The Grave,” with Rick Ross. As for the game, Bronny’s Sierra Canyon team unfortunately lost to Corona Centennial by a score of 80-72.