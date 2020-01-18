ASAP Mob founder ASAP Yams died in 2015, and the day of his death, January 18, is remembered as “ASAP Yams Day.” Just ahead of the day of remembrance, Drake gifted ASAP Rocky a pendant — a $150,000 iced-out chain depicting the rapper — in honor of his late friend and collaborator.

The piece was designed by famed jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills and, according to Complex, took more than three months to conceptualize and execute. ASAP Rocky’s reaction to the thoughtful gift was captured on camera. “This is crazy, I just wanna look at it,” Rocky said in a video, shot by photographer Angel Rivera. “Man, Drizzy a good dude, bro.”

The piece is made up of 600 grams of gold and 15 carats of diamonds, and it captures Yams perfectly. The diamond-encrusted depiction includes his braids, port-wine stain facial birthmark, cheek tattoo, and colorful Coogi sweater. The bottom is plated in silver and reads his’ birth and death date. Jason of Beverly Hills said he was “Honored & Blessed to be a part of this.”

ASAP Yams Day, a musical celebration of the late rapper’s life, took place Friday at Barclay’s Center in New York. ASAP Mob performed at the event alongside many of their talented friends and collaborators.

Check out detailed photos of the ASAP Yams pendant above.