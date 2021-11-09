The music world has now had a few days to react and grieve to the Astroworld festival tragedy that took place last weekend, which ended up with eight deaths and many more injuries. Travis Scott has made multiple statements about the situation, and now, Drake, who joined Scott during the performance when the fatal crowd crush happened, has shared his first words about what happened.

On Instagram, Drake wrote, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Scott currently faces multiple lawsuits over the festival and Drake is named as a co-defendant in at least one of them. A statement accompanying the lawsuit in which Drake is named reads, ““There is no excuse for the events that unfolded at NRG stadium on Friday night. There is every indication that the performers, organizers, and venue were not only aware of the hectic crowd but also that injuries and potential deaths may have occurred. Still, they decided to put profits over their attendees and allowed the deadly show to go on.”