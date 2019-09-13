On Tuesday, it was announced that there would be a soundtrack album for the now-released Top Boy Netflix reboot. Given Drake’s heavy involvement in the series, it was reasonably speculated that this could mean at least one new Drake song was on the way. That was confirmed the next day when the tracklist was revealed, and the final track was “Behind Barz (Bonus)” by Drake. The soundtrack (and the Netflix series) is out now, meaning we have a new Drake song.

This is actually a new version of a song that Drake stans have heard before. During a 2018 appearance on England’s Link Up TV, Drake performed a menacing freestyle called “Behind Barz.” The recording that appears on the Top Boy soundtrack is the first official version of that track. This isn’t the first time in recent days that Drake has re-hashed some of his older material: Drake’s recently-released Care Package compilation album featured deep cuts from throughout his career, and fans loved it so much that Care Package became Drake’s ninth No. 1 album.

Aside from Drake, Top Boy (A Selection Of Music Inspired By The Series) also features contributions from Popcaan, Little Simz, Nafe Smallz, Fredo, Heady One, Baka, Giggs, M Huncho, Youngs Teflon, Dave, SL, Quada, AJ Tracey, Ghetts, Avelino, and Teeway.

Listen to “Behind Barz” above, and stream the rest of the Top Boy soundtrack below.

Top Boy (A Selection Of Music Inspired By The Series) is out now via OVO Sound/Warner Records. Get it here.

