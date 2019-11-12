Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival had a surprise headliner this year, and one would think that securing the biggest performer in the world would be enough to satisfy fans. It turns out that it wasn’t: Drake was the mystery guest in question, and he was literally booed off the stage because some fans were hoping for Frank Ocean instead. Now, Drake has offered his official response to the controversy, and thankfully, he has reacted to the situation with a sense of humor.

Posting a photo of himself with Tyler The Creator associate Taco, Drake wrote on Instagram, “Plot twist…just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30.”

DJ Akademiks previously noted that he spoke with Drake about Camp Flog Gnaw, and that Drake called it a “moment of humility which is always welcomed,” and added, “Was just not my night. Wasn’t who they wanted to see.”

Tyler The Creator was more vocal about his displeasure with the situation. He wrote in a tweet, “I THOUGHT BRINGING ONE OF THE BIGGEST ARTIST ON THE F*CKING PLANET TO A MUSIC FESTIVAL WAS FIRE! BUT FLIPSIDE, A LIL TONE DEAF KNOWING THE SPECIFIC CROWD IT DREW. SOME CREATED A NARRATIVE IN THEIR HEAD AND ACTED OUT LIKE ASSHOLES WHEN IT DIDNT COME TRUE AND I DONT F*CK WITH THAT.”