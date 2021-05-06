It’s been a few months since Drake announced the release of his own line of scented candles for the holidays and with Mother’s Day coming up, it looks like he’s decided to give folks another chance to pick some up. He’s also sweetening the deal, so to speak, by offering his fellow Canadians the chance to get the candles for free when they order from their favo(u)rite restaurants on Uber Eats and Postmates.

The candle brand, Better World Fragrance House, sent a limited number of candles to a curated list of Toronto and Vancouver restaurants, and from May 7 to 9, customers who order $50 or more worth of food can get a free candle as long as supplies last. Drake also shared a teaser of the brand’s “first scent series” which also releases on May 9.

The candles initially launched in five scents: Carby Musk, Good Thoughts, Muskoka, Sweeter Tings, and Williamsburg Sleepover, all inspired by Drake’s day-to-day activities, with Carby Musk allegedly smelling like Drake himself. The candles sold out on Revolve relatively quickly, and the star also sent several to his friends, including members of the Toronto Raptors.

Meanwhile, this offer isn’t the first time delivery services have teamed up with rappers. Uber Eats previously offered Migos-themed meals from Popeyes, while Postmates became the home of Wiz Khalifa’s delivery-only restaurant HotBox By Wiz last year. Even DoorDash got in some hip-hop love, albeit indirectly; Providence, Rhode Island rapper Brendan Rush went viral earlier this week when a driver included his Spotify info with deliveries and a fan tweeted about it.