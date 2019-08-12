Getty Image

Drake is intimately familiar with the feeling of having a No. 1 album. All five of his studio albums have found their way to the top spot of the charts, as have a few of his mixtapes. His achievements are impressive, and now he has another one to add to the list: On the Billboard 200 chart dated August 17, Care Package will premiere in the No. 1 spot.

Drake released Care Package on August 2, and the compilation collects 17 tracks from various points in Drake’s career, many of them being songs that were never officially released and/or available on streaming platforms. The album earned 109,000 equivalent album units in the US during the week ending August 8. This is Drake’s ninth No. 1 album, which adds onto his own record for most chart-topping albums this decade. It’s also his first No. 1 album to be released via his own OVO Sound label, as his previous efforts came out via Young Money/Cash Money/Republic.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project sits at No. 2, and Lil Durk’s new album Love Songs 4 The Streets 2 became the rapper’s first top-10 album with its debut at No. 4.

Read our review of Care Package here.

