Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is already making history. The rapper’s sixth album just broke Apple Music and Spotify’s record for streams in a single day. He surpassed the Apple Music record first, breaking it on Friday evening EST. A few hours later, it was announced that the rapper also broke Spotify’s record. As reported by Complex who spoke to a representative from the platform, the new number is indeed an all-time global record. Official first-day streaming numbers for Cetified Lover Boy from Apple Music or Spotify have yet to be released.

.@Drake topped his own record. 🏆#CertifiedLoverBoy is now the biggest album debut EVER on Apple Music, surpassing the record 6 God set with ‘Scorpion’ in 2018.https://t.co/bVGPK6pxDM #CLB pic.twitter.com/hqbEoZZ011 — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) September 4, 2021

To the surprise of no one, the previous record was held by Drake himself, as his fifth album Scoprion broke the record for streams in a single back in 2018. Scorpion earned more than 132 million streams on Spotify and more than 170 million on Apple Music.

Certified Lover Boy offers 21 tracks, with guest appearances from Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Giveon, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk, Yebba, Project Pat, Masego, Tems, and Kid Cudi.

The project also garnered attention for apparent disses towards Kanye West, a hilarious video for “Way 2 Sexy” with Future and Young Thug, and Drake’s rather odd “lesbian” line from “Girls Want Girls” with Lil Baby.

Certified Lover Boy is out now OVO Sound/Republic. Get it here.

