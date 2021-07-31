Drake Reveals ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Is ‘Ready’ And Finally On The Way

The wait for Drake’s highly-anticipated sixth album Certified Lover Boy is nearly over. The Toronto rapper has kept fans waiting for the project’s release for the better part of a year. It was originally set to arrive back in January after Drake shared a nostalgic trailer for the release. It was later delayed as a result of Drake rehabbing from knee surgery for than he expected. While a new date was never announced, many hopped that Certified Lover Boy would arrive by the end of the summer and now, it seems like that will be the case.

Drake says “Certified Lover Boy” is cooked. pic.twitter.com/nyYHDFeg7O — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) July 31, 2021

Drake hopped on Fri Yiy Friday, a show on Sirius XM’s Sound 42 station which is led by his OVO Sound team, to share a new update about Certified Lover Boy. “Album’s ready… album’s cooked, looking forward to delivering it to you” he told the show’s hosts, OVO Mark and OVO Noel. Drake then took a shot at the competition with his next statement. “Certified Lover Boy on the way and that’s for anyone in the way.”

This comes after Drake revealed the project was in the mixing stage earlier this month. “You know Uncle Drake’s on his way back home to mix the album,” he said on a July 9 edition of the Fri Yiy Friday show. Elsewhere, Drake recently teamed up with Smiley for “Over The Top” before signing on to executive produce a documentary about the experiences of Black hockey players with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Adel “Future” Nur

You can listen to Drake’s announcement in the video above.