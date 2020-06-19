Drake’s undying love of sports has been extensively-documented. In the past, Drake has been seen hanging out with Kevin Durant and offering his LA home to Kawhi Leonard. Drake even gifted himself an iced-out, custom-designed Toronto Raptors championship ring. But with the coronavirus pandemic effectively shutting down the sports sector, the rapper has been forced to turn to other outlets to fill the void left in the absence of basketball. Apparently, the rapper has been using time in quarantine to practice his cornhole moves, and it has paid off.

In a video captured and posted to his Instagram, Drake sank an impressive bullseye shot in a game of cornhole. The rapper can be seen standing on his second-floor balcony and tossing a red bean bag at the cornhole board several yards away. The rapper’s aim was perfect, and the bean bag landed into the hole with a satisfying thump as his friends erupted in cheer. “Highlight of summer 2020 so far,” he wrote alongside the video.

In other Drake news, it was recently announced that the rapper is leading nominations for this year’s BET Awards. Drake has been nominated for six categories, including Best Collaboration, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video Of The Year, and Viewer’s Choice Award.

Watch the clip of Drake’s impressive cornhole trick shot above.