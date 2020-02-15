Future And Drake Share Their New Remix Of ‘Life Is Good’ With DaBaby And Lil Baby

While many were celebrating Valentine’s Day with the special someone in their life, Drake and Future decided to remind the lonelier folk that indeed “Life Is Good” thanks to a remix of their January track of the same name. On the remix, Drake and Future recruit DaBaby and Lil Baby to lay their own verses.

The track was originally a two-sided effort that saw Drake kick things off with a mellow entrance before transitioning to a more rambunctious Future on the song’s second verse. The remix now sees Drake’s role reduced, leaving plenty of room for the southern acts to lay their verses.

Replacing Drake’s original half of the song, Future steps up to bat first laying a new verse over the OZ and Ambezza-produced beat. Switching over to the song’s second half, Future fires off a few bars before passing the mic to DaBaby who is then followed by Lil Baby.

The track marks DaBaby’s first collaboration with Future and Drake. As for Lil Baby, the “Life Is Good” remix is the third time the ATL act is worked alongside Drake, the first two being 2018’s “Yes Indeed” and “Never Recover.”

As DaBaby continues to preview new music while fans of Drake and Future also continue their long wait for more news on the upcoming release of What A Time To Be Alive 2, fans of this remix can expect a new release from Lil Baby in the coming weeks as he continues to put the finishing touches on his upcoming album, My Turn, set to arrive February 28.