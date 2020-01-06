Despite his recent admission that he really did lose in his rap battle with Pusha T, it appears that for Drake, life is good. At least, that’s apparently what he’d have us believe. The Canadian superstar teased fans with an Instagram post of photo of his studio, where a conspicuously placed laptop screen screen reads “Life Is Good” with a subtitle promising an upcoming collaboration with none other than Atlanta trap pioneer Future.

Drake and Future previously collaborated on the joint album What A Time To Be Alive in 2015 and fans have been clamoring for a follow-up ever since. Drake and Future have been more than happy to tease fans with breadcrumbs to the follow-up, dropping hints throughout spring of last year, but in recent weeks, it’s become increasingly apparent that the process of crafting the project — or at least of promoting it — may have begun in earnest. The duo was seen in December at a McDonald’s, where they were reportedly shooting a music video which could preface the entire album.

In the meantime, the two rappers have been plenty busy with their respective solo work. Drake introduced US fans to the skittering flows of UK drill with his new track “War,” while Future tours Africa, where his security recently had to tackle a fan who got a little too enthusiastic about meeting his hero.