Drake Has Apparently Re-Injured His Knee But Plans To ‘Write The Best Bounce Story’

It looks like winning his own in-house basketball tournament may have cost Drake a little more than the price of a trophy. The Toronto rapper looks to have re-injured his bad knee, posting a photo to Instagram of his leg in a brace and propped up on pillows as he watched Netflix over the weekend. The caption reads: “I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose… start writing the best bounce back story NOW.”

BREAKING: Drake will miss the remainder of the 2020 season as he undergoes knee surgery. Teammate OVO 40 says he’s in ‘good spirits’ and looks to start the 2021 season strong. Certified Lover Boy is expected to drop at the beginning of the season, as per Woj. pic.twitter.com/YwPFUhpGuj — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) October 31, 2020

Drake had surgery on his ACL in 2009 after aggravating an old injury during a performance in Camden, New Jersey. During the show, a trotting Drake suddenly collapsed and had to be carried off the stage, prompting one of the first spates of social media jokes at his expense. Even Lil Wayne kidded that Drake bore a resemblance to his Degrassi: The Next Generation character Jimmy. “Word of advice…don’t tear your ACL,” Drake tweeted at the time.

Now, it looks like he won’t be doing the “Toosie Slide” around the crib again anytime soon, but that may just give him enough time to perfect his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy, which he announced would arrive sometime in 2021. In the meantime, Drake’s been celebrating his birthday (complete with meme-worthy menu typos), setting up playdates for his and Nicki Minaj’s sons, and getting back on his feature game alongside Bryson Tiller, 21 Savage, and DJ Khaled.