There may not be a rapper who loves basketball (or at least is open and enthusiastic about their love of the game) as much as Drake. (Literal professional basketball player J. Cole may be an exception.) Drake is a courtside fixture at NBA games and he’s been an official “global ambassador” of the Toronto Raptors since 2013. Naturally, Drake has started passing that passion onto his son Adonis, who was recently seen adorably mimicking LeBron James’ mannerisms while shooting on Drake’s home court.

Speaking of cute Adonis videos, Drake recently offered up another one on his Instagram Story. In a selfie-style video, Drake asks his son, “Yo, where’d you learn to shoot like that?” Adonis shrugs and playfully replies, “I don’t know.” Drake then noted he just made four out of five shots and added, “You’re cash right now.” Drake again asked how Adonis became such a sharpshooter and the boy replied with an even bigger shrug, “I shoot at school!”

In other recent-Drake-Instagram-post news, he shared a photo of himself with the Haim sisters yesterday, writing, “Just met the Beatles.” The band re-shared and added, “We’re the Beatles.” The trio’s The One More Haim Tour brought them to Toronto last week, so that’s why the four were able to meet up and snap a pic.

