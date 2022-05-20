J. Cole’s love for basketball has been documented on several occasions throughout his music career. In recent years, Cole has not only taken multiple opportunities to show off his skills in the public eye but he’s also completed with professional athletes. In 2020, The Detroit Pistons told him to reach out about a tryout, and the following year, Cole signed a deal with Rwanda Patriots who play in the Basketball Africa League. He was with the team for a little over two weeks before he made his departure, but now, Cole is gearing up to bring his talents to another team.

Sources: J. Cole is signing contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars (@sss_cebl) in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the rap star's second consecutive year playing professionally. CEBL training camp began this week, with season opener on May 26. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 20, 2022

In a report shared by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, it was revealed that Cole signed a contract to play with the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. The CEBL’s training camp began this week and the season opener is on May 26. The terms of Cole’s contract are unknown at the moment, but seeing how things went with his last attempt at the pro leagues, it’s guaranteed that the rapper’s first game will garner plenty of attention from the music and sports world.

The news about Cole’s latest try at the pro leagues comes after he attended a longtime fan’s college graduation and connected with BIA for their “London” collaboration.

