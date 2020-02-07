It’s not rare for videos of musicians playing pick-up basketball to pop up. What’s less common, though, is for a group of some of the world’s biggest artists to come together for a game. That’s what happened recently, though, as clips have surfaced of a pick-up game featuring Drake, Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Sheck Wes. They all took the court at Summit NYC in New York City, showing off their shooting and playmaking abilities, especially Bieber and Quavo, who are featured in most of the highlights. The pair, by the way, also just dropped a video for their new collaboration, “Intentions.”

At least Quavo won’t be rusty for next weekend, when he’s set to play in the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of NBA All-Star weekend. This year, the two teams will be captained by Chance The Rapper and Common, and both rosters are packed with musical talent: Quavo, Taylor Bennett, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Jon Batiste, Famous Los, and Jidenna are all set to play.

Bieber and Drake aren’t participating in this year’s game, but they’ve both been involved before: Drake coached one of the celebrity teams at All-Star weekend in 2016, while Bieber played in 2018 and 2011, winning the game’s MVP award in 2011.

Watch clips of the on-court meet-up above, and check out the full 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game roster here.