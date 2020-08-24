Drake is of course one of music’s biggest basketball fans. Like any appreciator of excellence in the sport, the rapper had an admiration for the late Kobe Bryant. Today is Kobe Bryant Day (since the numbers in today’s date, 8 and 24, were the two jersey numbers Bryant wore with the Lakers) and yesterday would have been his 42nd birthday, so Drake decided to pay tribute to the legend.

Drake did so by taking to his Instagram Story last night and showing off his collection of Kobe sneakers. The rapper has a giant walk-in closet devoted to Kobe’s shoes, which stack up to the ceiling and include various models and color combinations.

Drake showing off his Kobe collection 👟 🐍 (via @Drake) pic.twitter.com/StVln6kDTw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 24, 2020

When Drake caught wind of Kobe’s death in January, he posted a heartbroken reaction, sharing a photo of the “Farewell Mamba” jacket he wore to the 2016 NBA All-Star Game and writing on Instagram, “it can’t be” with some sad emojis.

Meanwhile, the sports world is celebrating Kobe as well. Nike has declared this entire week to be “Mamba Week,” the Lakers will wear a patch in honor of Gigi Bryant on their jerseys for tonight’s playoff game, and yesterday, many figures from the basketball world and beyond took time to observe Kobe’s birthday.