Drake Calls Kylie Jenner A ‘Side Piece’ On An Unreleased New Song

Drake just dropped a batch of fresh music with Dark Lane Demo Tapes, but he still has material on the way. He previously revealed his plans to drop an album this summer, and in recent days, he has taken to Instagram Live to preview new music. In one preview, he shared a song on which he sings in French for the first time. His latest offering, though, is far more controversial: On a preview of a new track, he refers to Kylie Jenner as a “side piece,” as TMZ notes.

Appearing yet again on OVO Mark’s livestream, the two played some new music. Drake rapped on the song in question, “Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real sh*t, Kylie Jenner: that’s a side piece / I got twenty motherf*ckin’ Kylies.” He also said, “Yeah, I got twenty damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they en vogue / Yeah, I got twenty f*ckin’ Gigis.”

Drake playing some more unreleased songs and IG wasn’t having it pic.twitter.com/Y5sEElHXK7 — 10pc Killa (@Meezyblvd) May 21, 2020

This of course follows rumors that Drake and Jenner were romantically involved. After Jenner’s falling out with Travis Scott last year, she and Drake were seen out together on multiple occasions in 2019 and earlier this year. Neither of them have confirmed whether or not the two have a relationship, but Drake certainly addresses it here.

Listen to the song snippets above.