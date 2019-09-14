Lil Keed fans were in for a few big surprises at his LA Novo show with Lil Gotit. Drake gave the rapper the ultimate co-sign by appearing on stage as a hypeman. Drake also made a jab at Kanye West by wearing the rapper’s merch during the show.

Lil Keep walked out on stage to his hit track “HBS.” The rapper seems to have accumulated support from several other musicians in the game. Young Thug and Lil Duke also made appearances. But the highlight of the night is when Dreezy emerged wearing one of Kanye’s sweatshirts. “Ye must be born again,” the sweatshirt reads in Kanye’s distinctive typeface. Either Kanye and Drake have squashed their beef or Drake was trolling. Given Drake’s history of pettiness, the latter is more likely.

Lil Keed’s star-studded LA show is a clear example of how the up-and-coming rapper is making a name for himself. Just last month, he broke into the mainstream with a feature on Young Thug’s “Big Tipper,” off Thugger’s latest LP, So Much Fun. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Lil Uzi Vert and YNW Melly on the track “Pull Up,” off his most recent 20-track record, Long Live Mexico, which dropped last June.