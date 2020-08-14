Drake
Some Fans Think This New Drake Lyric Is A Kanye Diss

Drake put out a new song, “Laugh Now Cry Later,” today, and in the hours since then, fans have been hard at work analyzing Drizzy’s latest lyrics. It turns out a bunch of these fans have come to the same conclusion: The single seems to include some shots at Kanye West.

Some speculate that Drake references Kanye’s Gap partnership on the song with the line, “Distance between us is not like a store, this isn’t a closeable gap, ayy / I seen some n****s attack and don’t end up makin’ it back.”

Of the lyric, “We took a trip, now we on your block and it’s like a ghost town, baby,” another Twitter user commented, “Drake and Kim Kardashian both have houses in the same hills, and there’s always been rumors about both of them hooking up. ‘Ghost Town’ was one of Kanye’s biggest songs of 2018. This might be a reach but who knows. Drake always does this.”

Genius also notes that the following lyric could be about Kanye, or perhaps Pusha T: “Tired of beefin’ you bums, you can’t even pay me enough to react / Been wakin’ up in the crib but sometimes I don’t even know where I’m at / Please don’t play that n**** songs at this party, I can’t even listen to that.”

While there have been apologies, it appears the beef between Drake and Kanye is ongoing. Kanye mentioned Drake during a recent Twitter rant, and fans think Drake trolled Kanye with a fashion choice last year.

