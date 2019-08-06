Getty Image

Drake‘s OVO Fest in Toronto just wrapped its last night, and it looks like Drake brought out a whole lineup’s worth of impressive guests… during his own set.

Performing in front of a massive Larry O’Brien Championships Trophy (this is Toronto, after all), Drake performed a stacked set of new cuts and old favorites. Drake brought out a couple big-name guests toward the beginning of the set, and kept them coming throughout. Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Offset, Meek Mill, YG, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Tyga, and others appeared during Drake’s set.

One attendee got videos of every single guest (there were 12!!). Highlights include Megan Thee Stallion’s guest spot performing “Big Ole Freak,” DaBaby doing “Suge,” Meek Mill coming up for “Going Bad,” and Rick Ross performing “Money In The Grave” with Drake to a roaring crowd of Raptors fans. Listing all the guest appearances out like this almost takes away from how massively influential all these performers are individually. Cardi B reportedly took her shoes off to perform “Press.” She also did “Bodak Yellow.” Offset joined in for “Clout.”

OVO Fest recently made headlines for its pricey GA tickets, but from the looks of it, you get what you pay for. In this case, what you get is a Drake concert featuring just about every major played in hip-hop.

Check out some videos from Drake’s OVO Fest set above.

