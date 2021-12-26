Musicians spent their Christmas Day in different ways. JoJo got engaged to her boyfriend Dexter Darden, actor from Saved By The Bell. Frank Ocean brought back his “Blonded” radio show and premiered a brand new nine-minute song. Drake shared an adorable video with his 4-year-old son Adonis. But that wasn’t all the Certified Lover Boy rapper did. He also rode around the city and handed out money to unsuspecting people on the street.

Drake giving away stacks of cash yesterday ‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/26lDaqFIjm — RapTV (@raptvcom) December 26, 2021

A video shows Drake riding in the backseat of a Maybach while passing out the money. It’s unknown how much he gave out, but the video showed the person taking a healthy stack of Canadian 20 dollar bills from the rapper. “@Champagnepapi giving away racks for Christmas,” they wrote on their Instagram Story. “Life’s f*cking unreal man. Legend of the city.”

Drake really going around Toronto handing out cash, lmaooo legend — Bacchanalist🕷 (@TheKatalyst3) December 26, 2021

damn, drake was giving out huge stacks of cash dt last night. and im ouchere in fuckin scarborough :( — am.gwala (@gwalganistan) December 26, 2021

@Drake needs to pass by Mississauga with those stacks of cash lol those loaners are no joke 😭😭😭 — … Danii❤️ (@DNLERGOZ) December 26, 2021

Drake’s act of kindness comes after he got a “microrealistic” tattoo of the late Virgil Abloh following the designer and DJ’s death late last month. He also appeared beside Ye for their Larry Hoover benefit concert in Los Angeles, which amounted to an epic performance of the best songs from past and present of their respective careers.

You can check out a video a fan took after receiving money from Drake above.