Drake Cracks Up After Learning Moneybagg Yo’s Government Name

After attaining his first No. 1 album with A Gangsta’s Pain, Moneybagg Yo is well on his way to becoming a household name. However, when it comes to names, the Memphis rapper was surprised to find his government name used as trivia during a Music Choice stream of his album’s defiant single “Time Today.” Catching a video of the moment, Yo zoomed in on the “Did You Know?” section of the screen informing viewers that “Moneybagg Yo’s real name is Demario Dewayne White Jr.,” declaring Music Choice to be “police as hell.”

“Appreciate the love but damn!” he exclaims in the video. “Talking about, ‘Did y’all know his real name?'”

Moneybagg Yo must not have Googled himself recently because it isn’t that hard to find this information in the public sphere. For what it’s worth though, the whole point of a trivia section is to reveal things to a reader that they might not have been aware of before. One person who did seem amused by Moneybagg’s real name — or at least, his reaction to it — was Drake, who commented on DJ Akademiks’ post about Yo’s discovery. “DD White mayne,” he wrote, accompanying his post with several laughing emojis.

Ultimately, Moneybagg Yo is likely to be the one to get the last laugh. He’s been too busy celebrating his wins to worry about internet commenters throwing shade, laughing off one critic’s assertion on TikTok that one of his recent performances was “boring.”

You can read Uproxx’s review of A Gangsta’s Pain here.

