Drake To Take The Top 100 #1 Spot From Drake

#Drake
04.15.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Nine years ago in 2009 when Jay-Z rapped “Drakes up next, we’ll see what he does with it” in his song “A Star Is Born” no one would have guessed exactly what Drake would do with it. From the beginning, Drake has defied all odds. Even Jay-Z couldn’t have predicted that a child actor from Toronto would one day wind up an international rap phenomenom who’s star burns so bright that the only real competition for him… is him.

See, right now Drake’s song “God’s Plan” has been sitting atop the Billboard Top 100 Songs chart for eleven weeks. And it’s starting to look like the only artist who will usurp Drake is Drizzy himself with his new single “Nice For What.” The early projections are in and the speculators over at Billboard are starting to hint that “Nice For What” will debut at number 1 when finally it charts for the week April 6-12.

In theory, “Nice For What” will launch with a projected 50 million U.S. streams and 75,000 downloads. These numbers will then be added to the 25 million “all-format” radio plays the song is expected to receive. Compare that to “Gods Plan” with a projected 40 million U.S. streams, and 30,000 units sold added to over 110 million in all-format radio play and the winner is clear: “Nice For What” demolishes “Gods Plan.”

If all goes as predicted, Drake won’t be the first artist to achieve such a feat –although it’s only been done 13 times in Billboards history. The last artist to have accomplished such a feat was fellow Torontonian and former child: Justin Bieber, with his feature on Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito.”

Whatever ends up happening it’s starting to look like the answer to “Nice For What” is becoming pretty clear.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGS"god's plan"Drakenice for what

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 3 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP