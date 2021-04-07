In the longer-than-expected wait for Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album, the rapper has broke Billboard and Spotify records, appeared in a State Farm Super Bowl commercial, endured an unfortunately knee injury that’s delayed the project’s release, and more. Now, he can add being a victim of a social media prank to the list. Instagram user TravQue, who has pranked rappers like DreamDoll and Lil Mosey, caught up with Drake at a bar. With camera in hand, he made a large order — 2000 cases of Virigina Black whiskey, 400 cases of Bumbu rum, and three cases of tequila — then requested it all be put on the rapper’s tab. Drake was not having it.

Drake is far from the first person to be pranked as a part of TravQue’s “Put It On His Tab” series. Just last month, he attempted to place 10 bottles of Moet, 10 bottles of Casamigos, and 5 bottles of Hennessy on rapper Cam’ron’s tab. Dave East has also fallen victim to TravQue’s antics.

The wait continues for Drake’s upcoming Certified Lover Boy album, but in the meantime, fans can continue to enjoy his EP Scary Hours 2. Just a week after its release, the three songs from the project all debuted within the top three positions of the Billboard singles chart, making him the first artist to ever achieve this.

You can check out the prank in the video above.