Drake Responded To A Fan's Criticism About High OVO Fest Ticket Prices

Music News Editor
08.07.19

Getty Image

There was no OVO Fest last year, but after taking a year off, Drake decided to bring the event back to Toronto in 2019. Folks in the city were surely grateful to have the festival again, but a lot of people had one gripe: It seemed that ticket prices were a little high. When tickets went on sale in mid-July, fans ran into tickets priced at up to a thousand dollars, a figure that upset some people.

The festival went down this weekend, and again, fans are talking about the OVO ticket prices. Drake decided it was time to contribute to the conversation, and he actually responded to one fan’s complaints.

On Twitter, somebody wrote, “Drake charges 1000 + for a concert in his city but shows up to schools in the US and hands out money to random people and etc …. This guy is not a 6 God at all .” Drake himself then hit up the comments to say that some things, like resale prices, are beyond his control, writing, “I can control a lot of things but I can’t control resale prices shordeeeee.”

Those who did decide to foot the bill and go to OVO Fest got to see a lot of famous faces: During his set, Drake brought out Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Offset, Meek Mill, YG, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Tyga, and others.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

