Giving fans an ample prelude to his upcoming sixth album, Drake shared his latest project, Dark Lane Demo Tapes Thursday night. Fourteen songs deep with guest appearances from Future, Young Thug, and more, one highlight appearance on the project is made by Playboi Carti. Drake and Carti’s highly-anticipated single, “Pain 1993,” appears on the project after months of rumored release dates and leaked snippets.

The song’s history tracks back to last summer after longtime friend and fellow A$AP Mob associate, Ian Connor, posted a screenshot of the song’s audio file to Twitter. At the time Carti nor Drake confirmed the track existence and the storm of excitement around the song eventually died down. Months later, talk about “Pain 1993” increased once again after Drake not only previewed the song during an Instagram Live session with his engineer OVO Mark, but requested that Carti release the song for fans.

Carti would eventually return from hiding to release “@ Meh,” his first single in nearly two years. Upon its release, fans began to believe that his third album, Whole Lotta Red was very close to arriving while others believed that another single, “Pain 1993,” would be the next release from Carti, but both possibilities failed to become true. Putting the ball in Drake’s court, the track is now in the hands of both Drake and Carti fans thanks to Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

Press play on the video above to hear “Pain 1993.”

Dark Lane Demo Tapes is out now via OVO Sound. Get it here.