Drake Shares The Perfect Reaction To Tying The ‘Glee’ Cast’s ‘Billboard’ Record

After a delay in the update of their album and singles charts, Billboard revealed today that Roddy Ricch and “The Box” have come out on top once again, taking the crown for No. 1 song in the country. While there isn’t always good news in being a runner-up, Drake has found just that thanks to working alongside Future on “Life Is Good” as the song earned the number No. 2 spot in the country.

With another top-10 Billboard song, Drake has now tallied up 270 top-10 entries, tying the record held by the cast of Glee. In a post to his Instagram story, Drake couldn’t hold back from using a Glee pun in celebration. “One more to go. Gleeful,” he cheered after posting a screenshot of the accomplishment.

It’s clear that Drake will eventually surpass the cast of Glee and have the record solely be his own, a feat that will be quite possible for him to achieve by year’s end. His dominance dates back to 2009 with his breakout hit “Best I Ever Had” and year after year, from his breakout hit to now with “Life Is Good,” Drake has continuously been able to find his way to the near-top of the charts whether it through his own work or through features. With an album rumored to arrive this year, more of that same dominance can be expected.

Press play on the cheeky video for Drake and Future’s “Life Is Good” here.