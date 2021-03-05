Drake has never been one to make his fans wait long periods of time between projects. The last time the rapper went a full year without a full-length effort was in 2014 and while the wait for his upcoming sixth album, Certified Lover Boy may be longer than fans expected, it hasn’t been nearly as grueling as the wait some of Drake’s peers have left their fans to endure. Following Dark Lane Demo Tapes and a number of “leaks,” and guest features, Drake is back with more music, this time in the form of a new EP.

The rapper touches down with Scary Hours 2, the sequel to his 2018 effort that featured “Diplomatic Immunity” and his smash-hit, “God’s Plan.” Switching things up this time around, Drake drops a trio of songs with help from Lil Baby and Rick Ross. The former appears on “Wants And Needs” for a blunt request to keep them away from drama while Drake rekindles his decade-long chemistry with Rick Ross for “Lemon Pepper Freestyle.” The final track is “What’s Next,” a braggadocious anthem that sees relishing in the superstar spotlight.

The road to Certified Lover Boy hasn’t been as smooth as Drake might have hoped. It began with the release of “Laugh Now Cry Later” with Lil Durk last August. He later confirmed the album would drop in January 2021, but as the release date approached, he returned to say it would unfortunately be delayed. “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” he said in a post to his Instagram story. “I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

A recent report from DJ Akademiks said the Certified Lover Boy would arrive within the next two months, but that remains to be seen.

Until then, you can listen to both songs here.