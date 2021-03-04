It Looks Like Drake Is Dropping ‘Scary Hours 2’ This Week

Before Drake dropped his latest album, Scorpion, in the summer of 2018, he released his two-track Scary Hours EP a few months before. Now, it looks like Drake will be employing a similar strategy for Certified Lover Boy, as he has taken to Instagram to apparently announce Scary Hours 2.

In a post from last night, Drake shared what appears to be cover art, which reads “Scary Hours” and features a pair of diamond shapes as well as a parental advisory label. He wrote, “FRIDAY MIDNIGHT,” with a skull and crossbones emoji, suggesting that the release is landing tomorrow.

This follows a March 1 update from Akademiks that read, “Drake told me to sit tight n relax… he said that ‘Whats Next’ record is just a ‘warm up ting’. He’s working overtime creating this next masterpiece… CLB on da way… fr. He also told me he shooting some videos.. prollly drop something this week. The Goat is back. Aubrey Champagne Papi Drake Graham.”

Drake told me to sit tight n relax… he said that 'Whats Next' record is just a 'warm up ting'. He's working overtime creating this next masterpiece… CLB on da way… fr. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 1, 2021

He also told me he shooting some videos.. prollly drop something this week. The Goat is back. Aubrey Champagne Papi Drake Graham. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 1, 2021

The original Scary Hours came out in January 2018 and was then followed by Scorpion that June. So, if Scary Hours 2 precedes his next album in a similar way, Certified Lover Boy could be out in the world in a matter of months.