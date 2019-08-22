Getty Image

It feels like musicians get sued pretty often nowadays, and now it’s Drake’s turn. TMZ reports that he is being sued by a producer for alleged unauthorized samples on two of his No. 1 hits.

According to court documents obtained by the publication, Sam Skully (whose real name is Samuel Nicholas III) is suing Drake (as well as Big Freedia) for sampling some of his 2000 song “Roll Call” on “In My Feelings” without first asking him or paying him. Skully also claims that Drake stole another beat of his and used it on “Nice For What.” Skully says the beats were published on a CD he released in New Orleans in 2000, and he only realized his beats had been used without authorization when the songs first started gaining popularity.

Drake is far from the first artist to get sued over his music in recent days. In July, Lil Nas X was reportedly sued over one of his pre-“Old Town Road” songs, while Ed Sheeran also faced legal action due to similarities between one of his songs and one of Marvin Gaye’s. Back in April, The Weeknd and Travis Scott also faced lawsuits for similar reasons.

