Drake Teases Something New Coming Very Soon With A Jet Ski Video

Drake has been nonstop this year, whether he’s dropping Dark Lane Demo Tapes or jumping on other people’s songs. After he released Dark Lane, though, Drake said that a new album was soon to follow. Now it appears he is set to mark the official start of a new album cycle, based on a teaser video he shared last night.

On social media, Drake posted an 11-second video of himself riding a jet ski and wrote simply, “TMRW MIDNIGHT.”

Signs suggest that the new Drake material will be a single. In the comments of the post, Hit-Boy tagged producer G-RY and wrote, “Song hard asl @g.ryomo,” followed by a wave emoji. Additionally, an Instagram user tagged Cardo (who produced “God’s Plan”) in a comment calling the song a “lead single,” and Cardo responded by tagging Yung Exclusive, a Cardo collaborator who also co-produced “God’s Plan.”

It’s not a big surprise to see that something new is on the way. At the end of July, Drake’s friend and engineer, OVO Noel, he shared a photo from in the studio and suggested that Drake’s next album was 90 percent completed. Regardless of what drops on Friday, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Drake break more chart records.