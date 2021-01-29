Drake Doubled A Toronto Man’s Savings And Paid Off His Student Debt

Keeping a New Year’s resolution isn’t always the easiest thing to do, but it gets not quite so hard when you have Drake helping you out.

The 6ixBuzz TV Instagram account posted a video from a Toronto-based rapper known as BucksInDaCut, in which he declares that his goal for 2021 is to get and save money more than he did in 2020. After declaring he started the year with $500, he counts his current stack of cash, which was up to $1,300. Surprisingly, Drake popped up on the comments and wrote, “Yo what’s this mans PayPal I’m doubling that for my guy Bucks B.”

In a follow-up video, Bucks confirmed that Drake paid up, and that he went above and beyond by also taking care of his student debt. In the clip, Bucks says, “Yo fam, listen up: I gotta big up Drizzy, the one and only Drake, fam. He’s a man of his word, fam. He doubled my money and on top of that, fam, I told him about my OSAP [Ontario Student Assistance Program loan] and he cleared my debts, fam. So I gotta big up this guy one more time. He’s the biggest name in the city, fam. Drizzy Drake, fam, I’m tryna be be like him one day.”

Check out the BucksInDaCut videos below.