One of my favorite meme formats on social media these days is the “how it started/how it’s going” post because it’s a reminder that life goes on and positive things are happening amidst the seemingly endless deluge of bad news with which we’re inundated on a daily basis. Case in point: While some cynics looked at the charity Drake committed to in his 2018 “God’s Plan” video as nothing more or less than a publicity stunt, it turns out that his donations had a last positive effect on at least one of their recipients.

Destiny James, the University of Miami student to whom Drake gave a $50,000 check, recently posted her graduation announcement on Instagram, captioning her post: “Mama, I mastered it. Daddy, I did it. 4 days until I am officially UNC Alum.” Naturally, the post found its way over to Twitter, where delighted fans flipped it into the aforementioned meme format, contrasting the two moments that have both undoubtedly changed Ms. James’s life for the better.

how it started how it's going pic.twitter.com/fsXBNdCULE — ment nelson (@mentnelson) May 12, 2021

Drake, who will be honored with an Artist of the Decade Award at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards, also congratulated the graduate, commenting on the post, “LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DES!” Meanwhile, the artist himself is preparing an announcement of his own: The release date of his next album, Certified Lover Boy, which was delayed from its original release date in January. And his habit of giving back continues; earlier this year, he helped pay off another fan’s student debt.

You can watch the “God’s Plan” video above.