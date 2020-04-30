Yesterday (April 29) marked the fourth anniversary of Views, which spawned “One Dance,” Drake’s first No. 1 single. It’s an album worth celebrating, and Drake has done so by sharing some classic studio footage from the making of the album. The clip only lasts about 20 seconds, and it features Drake leaving the studio as “Feel No Ways” plays.

Views debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, and it was a monster success, racking up over a million equivalent album units during the week ending May 5, 2016. It continued his run of six consecutive No. 1 albums in the US. Almost every song from the album appeared on the Hot 100 chart during its first week: Drake had 20 songs on the chart simultaneously, which was then a record. Views also impressively placed on the 2018 year-end Billboard 200 chart, two years after its release.

Of course, Drake’s chart success didn’t stop with Views, as all of Drake’s albums, mixtapes, and compilations since then have found their way to the top. His most recent wave of success has come courtesy of “Toosie Slide,” which enjoyed some time at No. 1 before getting dethroned by The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” Despite that, the song is still an undeniable, record-breaking monolith on TikTok.