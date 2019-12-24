Drake Addresses His Relationship With The Weeknd On The Surprise New Song ‘War’

Drake was the biggest artist of the decade (at least when it comes to streaming), and he wasn’t about to let the decade end without him getting one more song out. Out of nowhere, a new Drake track called “War” has emerged, via Oliver El-Khatib’s new mixtape, El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1.

On the drill-influenced track, Drake seems to address his relationship with The Weeknd, saying that while there may have been some strain between them in the past, everything is cool now: “The boy that sound like he sang on ‘Thriller,’ you know that’s been my n**** / Yeah, we just had to fix things, family, six tings, we can’t split up.” Drake also shared a video for the track, in which he and some cohorts ski and ride snowmobiles around a ski resort at night.

Drake recently popped up at a DaBaby concert in Toronto and gave an update about when his next album might come out, saying, “Imma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up 2020.” His most recent album, Scorpion, came out in the summer of 2018. More recently, Drake’s Care Package compilation album became his ninth No. 1 album earlier this year.

Watch the “War” video above.