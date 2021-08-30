Back in 2018, Drake used a streak of seemingly random acts of charity as the basis for his video for “God’s Plan” ahead of the release of his album Scorpion. At the time, some fans saw it as a cynical vehicle for drumming up buzz for his album and while that might have been the case, it was still good to see. Even better, though, is that Drake has apparently continued to see it as a viable strategy, as over the weekend, a viral post demonstrated Drake’s generosity ahead of his Certified Lover Boy release date announcement.

As Instagram user @rocketrob_90 posted on Saturday, Drake apparently donated a brand-new wheelchair-accessible van to the fan to help his sister Dora. “God is good,” he wrote. “This has been a wild year, to say the least. My sister, Dora, was gifted a 2021 Dodge Pro Master wheelchair conversion van by @champagnepapi!

Those that know me, know he’s my favorite rapper/artist of all time. He has been a HUGE blessing for me and my family. Glad to call him brother and friend. I don’t have to use the pickup truck to take her to her appointments anymore. We can all ride comfortably, especially Dora, to her doctor appts with little effort. This has changed our lives for the better.” In response, Drake commented, “Love my g love to the family!!! Big wheels keep rolling!!!”

Earlier this year, one of the recipients of Drake’s altruism posted her graduation pictures after Drake gave her a $50,000 check in 2018. As it turns out, even if Drake only gives to benefit his public image, those gifts still have solid benefits for the people receiving them.