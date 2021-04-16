Despite being two of today’s most popular artists in the hip-hop world, collaborations between Young Thug and Drake have come far and few over the years. Prior to today, their list of songs together stood at just three official songs, which the most recent being “D4L” from Drake’s 2020 project, Dark Lane Demo Tapes. Thankfully for fans of both artists, Drake and Young Thug have provided a new track to that list with help from Gunna thanks to “Solid.”

The track is a chilled-out, melodic effort that kicks off with Drake discussing his vacation preferences and his questionable interactions with a woman in his life. Gunna then arrives takes the torch to express his own romantic qualms, which prove to fall in line with Drake’s, before a seamless transition occurs and Young Thug steps forward to take the mic and close out the song.

Slime Language 2 arrives after months of anticipation and patience from fans. The 23-track effort is a star-studded affair with contributions from Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Keed, Rowdy Rebel, Nav, Future, Kid Cudi, Meek Mill, and many more. Young Thug originally initially said the project would arrive in August 2020, but he quickly changed his mind and took back the initial release date.

Listen to “Solid” in the video above.

Slime Language 2 is out now via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.