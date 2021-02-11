Drakeo The Ruler’s hot streak remains unabated. After making his comeback with “Fights Don’t Matter” and releasing a string of cutting singles including “Mr. Mosley Claps Back,” “Captions,” and “Too Icey,” the absurdist Watts-bred wordsmith drops his “For Real” video, this time bringing guest rappers OhGeesy of Shoreline Mafia and Stinc Team wildcard Ketchy The Great along for the ride.

Back in 2018, Uproxx called Drakeo, Shoreline, and 03 Greedo the Los Angeles new wave of homegrown, street-life-oriented party rap. Since then, the movement was temporarily derailed by the arrests of both Greedo and Drakeo in separate incidents while Shoreline experienced some roster shakeups. However, all three groups — and their affiliates — somehow managed to remain every bit as prolific through various means including Greedo’s ridiculous archive of projects recorded before turning himself in for his sentence and Drakeo recording Thank You For Using GTL over the Men’s Central jail phones.

Now that Drakeo’s back out, it looks like they’re picking up right where they left off and doing so without missing a beat. The chemistry remains intact and the swag, if anything, has increased. The New New West remains intact and set on completing their takeover mission.

Watch Drakeo The Ruler’s “For Real” video with OhGeesy and Ketchy The Great above.

We Know the Truth (Deluxe) is out now on Interstreet Recordings. Get it here.