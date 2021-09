In August, Drakeo The Ruler had a Uber ride cut short after he was pulled over by LAPD officers. While some would have thought that officers would have approached the Uber driver, the rapper himself was asked to step out of the vehicle where he was then arrested and hit with a charge of “excon with a gun,” as the rapper’s arrest record says.

The rapper documented the entire arrest in an Instagram Live stream the captured most of his conversation with officers. Drakeo was later released on bail, but according to him, he has yet to receive the belongings that were taken during the arrest.

SO THE @LapdHarborDiv WONT RELEASE MY ROLLS ROYCE KEYS TO MY CAR WHICH HAS NOTHING TO DO WIT MY CASE AND MY JEWERLY ALSO HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH GETTIN ILLEGALLY PULLED OVER IN A UBER RELEASE MY PROPERTY OR MY ATTORNEYS WILL BE GOING THREW THE PROPER PROCEDURES TO GET IT BACK — Drakeo The Ruler❄️😈 (@IamMRMOSELY) September 16, 2021

Another thing THAT WAS SAID IS THAT THE DA ON THE CASE TOLD THEM DONT RELEASE NONE OF MY STUFF UNTIL SHE REVIEWED THE CASE AGAIN NOT A DRUG CASE , robbery case nor burglary case where you don’t know know where the funds are ima millionaire rapper and this is clearly a tactic — Drakeo The Ruler❄️😈 (@IamMRMOSELY) September 16, 2021

TO MESS WIT MY NOW IF I WENT DOWN THE NEXT ROUTE AND filed a lawsuits SENSE INTERNAL AFFAIRS ALREADY REACHED OUT TO ME ABOUT GETTING ARRESTED BY @LapdHarborDiv AND APPARENTLY THE OFFICER WHO PULLED THE UBER DRIVER OVER HAS A OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING WHERE SOMEONE DIDNT COMPLY — Drakeo The Ruler❄️😈 (@IamMRMOSELY) September 16, 2021

“SO THE @LapdHarborDiv WONT RELEASE MY ROLLS ROYCE KEYS TO MY CAR WHICH HAS NOTHING TO DO WIT MY CASE AND MY JEWERLY ALSO HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH GETTIN ILLEGALLY PULLED OVER IN A UBER,” Drakeo wrote in a tweet on Thursday. “RELEASE MY PROPERTY OR MY ATTORNEYS WILL BE GOING THREW THE PROPER PROCEDURES TO GET IT BACK.”

In a second tweet, Drakeo wrote, “Another thing THAT WAS SAID IS THAT THE DA ON THE CASE TOLD THEM DONT RELEASE NONE OF MY STUFF UNTIL SHE REVIEWED THE CASE AGAIN.” He continued, “NOT A DRUG CASE , robbery case nor burglary case where you don’t know know where the funds are ima millionaire rapper and this is clearly a tactic TO MESS WIT MY NOW IF I WENT DOWN THE NEXT ROUTE AND filed a lawsuits SENSE INTERNAL AFFAIRS ALREADY REACHED OUT TO ME ABOUT GETTING ARRESTED BY @LapdHarborDiv AND APPARENTLY THE OFFICER WHO PULLED THE UBER DRIVER OVER HAS A OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING WHERE SOMEONE DIDNT COMPLY.”

You can view his tweets above.