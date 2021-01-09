If all things go well for the West Coast rapper, 2021 will be the first full year of freedom for Drakeo The Ruler. For the last four years, the rapper was locked up in Los Angeles’ Men’s Central Jail following a pair of arrests that stunted his initial rise to fame.

A month after his release from prison in November, Drakeo shared his We Know The Truth mixtape which delivered 25 new songs to fans including “Mr. Mosley Claps Back,” one that he recently delivered a music video for. The visual finds Drakeo posted in a loft with a few of his friends as he delivers slick bars that warns his listeners and fellow competitors that he is certainly not the one to play with.

Shortly after his release, Drakeo shared the reason behind Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s ill feelings toward him after he refiled new charges against the rapper in 2019. “I was successful and I was from the streets. They don’t like to see someone like me make it, it goes against how they operate,” he said. “For someone like me to get out of the streets, it just goes against everything that they stand for.” Since his release, Drakeo has been unstoppable, sharing a second mixtape, Because Yall Asked at the end of December.

You can watch the “Mr. Mosley Claps Back” video above. We Know The Truth is out now via Stinc Team. Get it here.