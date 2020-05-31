The death of George Floyd has captivated the country in all areas. While protesters take to the streets, celebrities have been lending their voice to the cause. Killer Mike pleaded with fellow citizens of Atlanta to not “burn your own house down” while Cardi B sided with protestors, saying, “Finally, yes. Motherf*ckers are gonna hear us now.” Now a man who’s typically quiet has made his voice heard: Dr. Dre went on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio show to give his thoughts on the death of George Floyd.

It’s like, man, that situation, it hurt my heart. My heart is still aching. And it felt like that cop had his knee on all of our necks, meaning black men. And yeah, it’s extremely painful. It’s extremely painful because it keeps going on. It continues to go on and it’s like, ‘What can we do? Or what do we need to do to make this thing stop? What is supposed to happen to make this thing stop? It has to stop. What the… is supposed to happen?’

While voicing disagreement with the third-degree charge given to Officer Derek Chauvin, Dr. Dre said, “Point blank, period. They’re supposed to be convicted of first-degree murder. And the f*cked up part is they’re so brazen with it, broad daylight, with cameras on. And he’s got his knee on this guy’s neck for that amount of time and he doesn’t give a f*ck. His hand is in his pocket. He may as well have been whistling.”

The nearly 20-minute convo, which touches on a number of subjects surrounding the protests, can be found above.