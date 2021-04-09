You really have to give CJ credit; the kid hit it big with “Whoopty” and he’s been running with the ball ever since. While releasing his NYC Remix with French Montana and Rowdy Rebel and a Latin Mix with Anuel AA and Ozuna, he’s also kept up a steady stream of videos from his debut EP Loyalty Over Royalty. Today, he released a deluxe edition of the project containing the above-mentioned songs, as well as two new tracks. One, “Lil Freak” featuring fellow New Yorker DreamDoll, got the video treatment as well, and hallelujah, CJ finally changed locations for this one.

Removing himself from the dreary warehouse location of the “Real One” and “Set” videos, CJ lands in sunny Miami, where his tendency to rock his shirts unbuttoned fits right in. Here, he’s surrounded by bikini-clad women poolside at a hotel, where he professes his appreciation for — ahem — sex-positive women as his video vixens twerk around him. DreamDoll pops up halfway through the video to spit a high-speed verse while showing off her own gluteal tactics (“backward in heels” continues to hold true in the rap world).

Watch CJ’s “Lil Freak” video featuring DreamDoll above.

Loyalty Over Royalty (Deluxe Album) is out now on Warner Records. Get it here

