XXL Freshman Fivio Foreign has taken on the mantle of vanguard of the New York drill movement and it seems like he’s pushing as hard as anyone to expose it to a wider audience over the past few months. In doing so, he’s pursued a few collaborations outside of subgenre’s usual suspects, hoping to get it on more folks’ radars. In May this year, he linked with emerging Bronx, New York star Lil Tjay for “Zoo York,” then in July, he hooked up with “Ooouuu” rapper Young MA for the “Move Like A Boss” video.

Today, he’s added another unexpected collaborator to his growing list: DreamDoll. The Bronx-born Love & Hip-Hop star taps Fivio to guest on her new single “Ah Ah Ah,” a raucous party cut that utilizes a churning drill instrumental to put her and Fivio’s assertive bars front-and-center. Meanwhile, the video also allows Dream and Fivio to show off drill’s lighter side via a selection of bouncy dances that looks made for TikTok videos and boisterous neighborhood block parties. Meanwhile, the track serves as a noteworthy introduction for the former strip club bartender-turned-bar-spitter — along with her recent appearance on Hitmaka’s “Thot Box” remix — as she works toward releasing a full body of work.

Watch DreamDoll’s “Ah Ah Ah” video with Fivio Foreign above.