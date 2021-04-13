DreamDoll Employs CJ’s ‘Whoopty’ Beat For A Quick-Witted Freestyle

In the past few weeks, Staten Island rapper CJ’s breakout hit “Whoopty” has become a favored backdrop for rappers looking for a beat to help them get their bars off. Tierra Whack employed the Bollywood sampling track for an impromptu session on social media, while Westside Boogie and Polo G both utilized the beat in more elaborately shot music videos. Now, just a few days after sharing the spotlight with CJ on his follow-up single “Lil Freak,” his fellow New Yorker DreamDoll takes the instrumental for a test drive, pairing her fist-swinging rhymes with a lyric video to help fans follow along.

Although DreamDoll has a versatile flow of her own, she borrows CJ’s sparse cadence from the hook and puts her own twist on it, crowing that “This sh*t a Disney movie / You hang with the rats, you f*ck with the ducks, and most of your n****s is goofy.” It isn’t the first rap to toy with puns based on the popular cartoon characters, but DreamDoll’s confidence carries the line and makes it work.

DreamDoll has similarly displayed her talent for witticisms on tracks with Hitmaka (the “Thot Box” remix featuring Chinese Kitty, Dreezy, and Young M.A) and Fivio Foreign (“Ah Ah Ah“).

Listen to DreamDoll’s “Whoopty” freestyle above.

CJ is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.