Around this time last year, J. Cole’s Dreamville Records shook up the entertainment world by publicizing the recording sessions for their upcoming compilation, Revenge Of The Dreamers III. Sending out invitations to 100 artists and producers, who shared those invites on social media, they generated anticipation for the project’s eventual release that led to not only a No. 1 debut when it finally dropped in July, but also multiple Grammy nominations, as well as some serious fan curiosity for the songs that didn’t make the project. Today, Dreamville pulled back the curtain just a little bit to share a couple of those songs.

The first is Ari Lennox’s “Bussit,” a down-tempo groove that gives the singer’s sensual come-ons the center stage spotlight. Lennox may have garnered some backlashed over her response to missing out on a Soul Train Award for Best Soul Album, but her work on her solo Revenge tracks more than justifies her nomination, if nothing else.

The second song is more in the “posse cut” vein of the rest of Revenge, as Earthgang links up with TDE’s Reason for “Still Up,” a more aggressive, rap-focused track that sees the three rappers trading high-speed verses over a sparse, mid-tempo beat that lets their lyrics shine.

With the two songs finally giving a glimpse of what else Dreamville’s sessions yielded, fans will likely be sated for now — or they’ll be champing at the bit for even more. Check out the full list of Revenge Of The Dreamers session invitees here.