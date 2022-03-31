More than two years after they released their stellar debut album Mirrorland, Earthgang finally returned to the scene with their sophomore release Ghetto Gods. It presents 17 songs with fellow Dreamville artists J. Cole, Ari Lennox, and JID as well as additional appearances from Future, Musiq Soulchild, Baby Tate, Nick Cannon, and more. Earthgang are gearing up to promote the project with a tour across North America and Euroupe, but until then, they’re back with more content that’s tied to the album thanks to a new video for “Strong Friends.”

The track is one of the more down-to-earth songs on Ghetto Gods as it finds Earthgang advocating for folks to check in on the people around them who they’ve labeled as the “strong friend.” In the video, Earthgang cruises around town with a couple of members from their crew, and during their journey, they invite a few more friends on the drive by allowing them to sit on the roof of their already-crowded vehicle.

The video arrives after Earthgang brought their talents to The Tonight Show to perform “Lie To Me.” They also dropped a music video for “American Horror Story” which doubled as the first episode of The Ghetto Gods Show.

You can watch the video for “Strong Friends” above.

Ghetto Gods is out now via Dreamville and Interscope. You can stream it here.

Baby Tate is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.